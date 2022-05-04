Pakistani celebrities wear their finest on Eidul Fitr; see pictures
KARACHI – Pakistanis are celebrating the second day of Eidul Fitr on Wednesday and showbiz stars checked off some must traditions including extending greetings to their followers besides sharing glowing pictures in new outfits.
The annual festival and fashion go hand in hand with many marking the end of the holy month as the start of a new year complete with new-fangled outfits for the day.
Singers, model, and actors rocked their holiday finest and shared the goods across social media cementing the color trends that dominated this Eid.
Some of the celebrities wore traditional attires while others opted elegant dresses. Here are some of the pictures of your favorite celebrities.
