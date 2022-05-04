Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz departs for Qatar

ISLAMABAD – Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, who finally took oath as 21st Chief Minister of the country’s most populous region, departed for Doha to meet his mother after three years.

Reports in local media said the PML-N leader left for Qatar on a private visit to meet mother Nusrat Shehbaz and would return to their homeland soon.

Begum Nusrat Shahbaz, who was the first wife of the PM Shehbaz Sharif, is not in Pakistan for quite some time. Last year, a Pakistani court indicted Nusrat Shehbaz and other family members in a money laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Several members of the Sharif family were placed on the list by the former government on the recommendation of the country’s anti-graft watchdog.

The accountability process has not ended for the Sharif family as a special court summoned Hamza Shehbaz for indictment in a money laundering case on May 14.

Hamza was sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister after weeks of deadlock. He was elected as Punjab CM after securing 197 votes following a chaotic session at the provincial assembly.