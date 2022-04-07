Mishi Khan terms Neelam Muneer's dance moves ‘pathetic’

Lollywood diva Mishi Khan is the latest celebrity to share her opinion regarding the gorgeous Neelam Muneer's dance moves in her upcoming film Chakkar latest dance number 'Chirya'.

The sizzling dance number 'Chirya' features Neelam Muneer alongside guest stars Shehryar Munawar and HSY.

After the song was released, Mishi was amongst the people who disliked the song and was not impressed by Neelam. She expressed her views on Instagram and called it 'pathetic'.

Surprisingly, the netizens agreed with Mishi's statement and slammed the Dil Mom Ka Diya star dance and deemed her moves 'inappropriate and 'cheap'.

Produced by Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir, the film Chakkar has been directed by Yasir Nawaz and is all set to release on Eid-ul-Fitr 2022.

The upcoming film has a star-studded cast including Ahsan Khan, Neelam Muneer, Yasir Nawaz, Javed Sheikh and many more.