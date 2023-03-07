Search

Lifestyle

Amitabh Bachchan injured during filming, breaks rib cartilage

Web Desk 10:24 AM | 7 Mar, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan injured during filming, breaks rib cartilage
Source: Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been injured while shooting for his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad, India.

The Sholay actor stated that the filming has been "cancelled" as it will take him weeks to recover.

The Don actor revealed major details of the unfortunate accident, and also shared an update on his health, in his Tumblr blog, stating that he suffered from "a muscle tear to his right rib cage" and that the "rib cartilage popped" on set while he filmed an action shot. The star immediately received medical care and is now recovering at Jalsa, his home in Mumbai.

Bachchan's post read, "I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. cancelled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain.."

The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar star advised his diehard fans not to gather at his residence as usual as he will be "unable to meet" them. For background context, Bachchan regularly does a meet-and-greet with fans outside his home on Sundays for the past decades.

"I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around. It shall be difficult or let me say I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So do not come and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming. All else is well," the Piku actor stated.

Project K is an upcoming sci-fi directed by Nag Ashwin. The film boasts an ensemble cast of stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. 

Amitabh Bachchan debuts as music composer in Bollywood

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly's BTS video breaks the internet

02:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Ali Zafar's PDA-filled birthday wish to wife Ayesha breaks the internet

10:33 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Mumbai police gets tipped off about ‘bombs’ near homes of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra

08:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Humaima Malick breaks down while sharing her real-life story

12:59 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

Maya Ali's magical voice in 'Yunhi' OST breaks the internet

12:42 AM | 1 Mar, 2023

'Wonders under water': Humaira Ali Chaudhry breaks the internet with her latest photoshoot

05:25 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani actor Qavi Khan laid to rest in Canada amid tributes, ...

10:44 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 7th March 2023 

08:57 AM | 7 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 7, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.7 281.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.92 741.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 39.95 40.35
Danish Krone DKK 39.44 39.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.75 172.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.76 724.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 294.78 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Karachi PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Islamabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Peshawar PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Quetta PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Sialkot PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Attock PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Gujranwala PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Jehlum PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Multan PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Bahawalpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Gujrat PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Nawabshah PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Chakwal PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Hyderabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Nowshehra PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Sargodha PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Faisalabad PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200
Mirpur PKR 197,600 PKR 2,200

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: