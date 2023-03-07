Amitabh Bachchan injured during filming, breaks rib cartilage

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been injured while shooting for his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad, India.

The Sholay actor stated that the filming has been "cancelled" as it will take him weeks to recover.

The Don actor revealed major details of the unfortunate accident, and also shared an update on his health, in his Tumblr blog, stating that he suffered from "a muscle tear to his right rib cage" and that the "rib cartilage popped" on set while he filmed an action shot. The star immediately received medical care and is now recovering at Jalsa, his home in Mumbai.

Bachchan's post read, "I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. cancelled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain.."

The Muqaddar Ka Sikandar star advised his diehard fans not to gather at his residence as usual as he will be "unable to meet" them. For background context, Bachchan regularly does a meet-and-greet with fans outside his home on Sundays for the past decades.

"I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around. It shall be difficult or let me say I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So do not come and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming. All else is well," the Piku actor stated.

Project K is an upcoming sci-fi directed by Nag Ashwin. The film boasts an ensemble cast of stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.