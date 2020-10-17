PM Imran calls PDM's first rally in Gujranwala as 'Circus'

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called the opposition parties' first rally under Pakistan Democratic Development as "circus".

Addressing Tiger Force Convention in Islamabad, PM Imran said many other characters were there but your [the speakers] attention was on stuck on "Diesel".

Commenting on the speech of deposed prime minister and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif during the opposition rally, Imran said he was using inappropriate “language” against the army and ISI chiefs at a time when Pakistani soldiers were constantly sacrificing their lives for the nation.

Pointing out at the PDM Jalsa in Gujranwala, PM Imran said I had already predicted 11 years ago that they would all come together.

"At the PDM Jalsa you saw that they all came together," he added.

Taunting at Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, the PM said both of them grew up on their father’s illicit earnings, so it is useless to comment on them.

"Even no one in Bollywood can act like Bilawal and Maryam," the premier said.

Earlier, the Pakistani premier inaugurated PM's Tiger Force portal in the federal capital.

Addressing the convention, the PM said Pakistani nation has a unique potential of welfare initiatives. "Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital was a big challenge but entire nation extended cooperation particularly youth," he added.

He urged the youths to understand their objectives and importance as "volunteers".

On the occasion, giving a brief introduction of Tiger Force responsibilities and objectives, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the portal has been launched to empower the Tiger Force for better results.

He said more than one million youth have registered themselves with the Tiger Force.

Usman Dar said for first time in the history of country PTI government started Kamyab Jawan Program worth 100 billion rupees.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.