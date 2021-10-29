Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 October 2021
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 October 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 116,600 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 99,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 91,575 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 106,855.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Karachi PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Islamabad PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Peshawar PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Quetta PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Sialkot PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Attock PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Gujranwala PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Jehlum PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Multan PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Bahawalpur PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Gujrat PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Nawabshah PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Chakwal PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Hyderabad PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Nowshehra PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Sargodha PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Faisalabad PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565
Mirpur PKR 116,600 PKR 1,565

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 October 2021
08:41 AM | 28 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 October 2021
09:10 AM | 27 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 October 2021
10:25 AM | 26 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 October 2021
08:38 AM | 25 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 October 2021
08:41 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 October 2021
08:44 AM | 23 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan finally granted bail after three weeks in jail
06:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr