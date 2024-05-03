Search

Immigration

Govt extends deadline for EOI submission as PIA's privatization continues

Web Desk
02:27 PM | 3 May, 2024
Govt extends deadline for EOI submission as PIA's privatization continues

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to extend the deadline for submission of an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the privatization of the state-owned carrier.

Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan confirmed the development and stated that the deadline has been extended by 15 days and the fresh deadline is now May 18th.

The announcement comes after 10 local and international companies expressed interest in the privatization of the PIA; it was also affirmed that there will be no further extension in the submission of EOI for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Abdul Aleem Khan also revealed that three local airlines were also among the potential parties to form a consortium with international companies for PIA’s privatization.

The minister also took aim at the critics and said those who inflicted a loss of Rs830 billion on PIA were unable to see the benefit of privatization. 

The minister while stressing that privatization of all loss-making institutions is a priority added that Pakistan Steel Mills, the PIA, and electricity distribution companies had burdened the economy.

Highlighting the importance of PIA, the minister noted that the combined share of all the airlines is less than that of the national carrier. 

The minister also assured that PIA will become profitable once new planes are added to the fleet, adding that the privatization process of PIA will be 100 percent transparent and open to the media.

Khan also assured that the PIA employees will not face any issues with the privatization of the national carrier.

It is to be highlighted that the government had announced to privatize the loss-making PIA by June this year as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had tasked the relevant officers to complete the formalities accordingly.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:27 PM | 3 May, 2024

Govt extends deadline for EOI submission as PIA's privatization ...

01:59 PM | 3 May, 2024

UK Care Worker Visas decline by over 80 percent as 'anti-immigration' ...

12:50 PM | 3 May, 2024

Immigrants in limbo as Google, Amazon suspend Green Card applications

10:27 PM | 2 May, 2024

Another private airline likely to start operations in Pakistan: ...

10:13 PM | 2 May, 2024

Sri Lanka extends visa-free entry: Here's list of eligible countries

09:41 PM | 2 May, 2024

UAE simplifies process for immigration related documents: Here are ...

Immigration

08:11 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

New data finds Pakistan's most punctual airline: Here's the answer

11:29 PM | 1 May, 2024

Russia relaxes immigration documentation for Hijab wearing women

08:02 PM | 1 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims to wear special tags in Saudi Arabia

08:17 PM | 1 May, 2024

25 countries allowed visa-free access to Tajikistan: Here's the list

07:38 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Canada tightens policy for off-campus work hours for international ...

07:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Ethiopians face EU's ire with strict visa requirements

Advertisement

Latest

02:38 PM | 3 May, 2024

West Indies cricketer Russell makes Bollywood debut with ‘Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki’ music video

Gold & Silver

12:20 PM | 3 May, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar and other currencies - 3 May 2024

Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.6 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.29 748.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.58 35.93
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.39 912.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.38 58.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.24 166.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 722.98 730.98
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.36 25.66
Swiss Franc CHF 302.73 305.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: