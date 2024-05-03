West Indies cricketer Russell makes Bollywood debut with ‘Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki’ music video

KOLKATA – West Indies cricket team all-rounder Andre Russell has stepped into the Indian film industry, Bollywood, as a singer.
Caribbean cricketers have shown considerable interest in the Indian film industry as several players such as DJ Bravo (Dwayne John Bravo), Chris Gayle and others have appeared in various movies.
Now, Andre Russell has followed suit, stepping into Bollywood with is maiden Hindi music video, "Ladki Toh Kamal Ki," which is set to be released on May 9.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3mpiRNSNmCs?si=4fjnR7Pdi6x3k_7P" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>
India’s emerging actress Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame will be sharing the screen with West Indies cricketer in the music video.
Russell will be seen singing alongside Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal in his debut Hindi song.
“Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki” has been composed and directed by Palaash Muchhal, while Girish and Vinit Jain are the producers.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 3, 2024 Friday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.6 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.6
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.29
|748.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.58
|35.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.39
|912.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.38
|58.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.24
|166.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.98
|730.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.47
|77.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.36
|25.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|302.73
|305.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
