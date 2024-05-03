West Indies cricketer Russell makes Bollywood debut with ‘Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki’ music video

KOLKATA – West Indies cricket team all-rounder Andre Russell has stepped into the Indian film industry, Bollywood, as a singer.

Caribbean cricketers have shown considerable interest in the Indian film industry as several players such as DJ Bravo (Dwayne John Bravo), Chris Gayle and others have appeared in various movies.

Now, Andre Russell has followed suit, stepping into Bollywood with is maiden Hindi music video, "Ladki Toh Kamal Ki," which is set to be released on May 9.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3mpiRNSNmCs?si=4fjnR7Pdi6x3k_7P" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe>

India’s emerging actress Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame will be sharing the screen with West Indies cricketer in the music video.

Russell will be seen singing alongside Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal in his debut Hindi song.

“Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki” has been composed and directed by Palaash Muchhal, while Girish and Vinit Jain are the producers.