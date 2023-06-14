Search

SportsLifestyleViral

Haris Rauf and Munza Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces online

Web Desk 05:15 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Haris Rauf and Munza Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces online
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – A wedding invitation card of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has surfaced on social media, leaving fans super excited. 

The invitation card was shared by a social media user on Twitter, claiming she has been invited to the function. The veracity of the card is yet to be confirmed independently. 

The card has Haris Rauf and Munza Masood Malik, a social media influencer and model based in Islamabad, written on it with dates of barat and walima ceremonies.

The invitation shows the barat function will take place on July 6 followed by Walima on July 7. 

The card emerged months after the cricketer tied the knot with his beloved Munza last year. Their Nikkah was solemnised in the capital and was attended by cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aqib Javed.

Congratulations pour in for Haris Rauf on marriage with Muzna Masood

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Humaira Ali Chaudhary sets the temperature soaring with skydiving and yoga poses

11:54 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma confirm relationship

12:04 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 – Schedule, Squads, and matches

09:49 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

When will Asim and Merub get married?

12:22 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali set hearts aflutter

09:59 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Hareem Farooq and Wahaj Ali tease fans with upcoming project

07:12 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Haris Rauf and Munza Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces ...

05:15 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 14 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.

Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 14 June 2023 ] Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold rate per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580

Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: