Haris Rauf and Munza Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces online

ISLAMABAD – A wedding invitation card of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf has surfaced on social media, leaving fans super excited.

The invitation card was shared by a social media user on Twitter, claiming she has been invited to the function. The veracity of the card is yet to be confirmed independently.

The card has Haris Rauf and Munza Masood Malik, a social media influencer and model based in Islamabad, written on it with dates of barat and walima ceremonies.

The invitation shows the barat function will take place on July 6 followed by Walima on July 7.

UPDATE: UPDATE: Barat is on 6th July & Walima on 7th???? https://t.co/Tup47NzFgx — Mariam✨ (@kiddanferrr) June 8, 2023

The card emerged months after the cricketer tied the knot with his beloved Munza last year. Their Nikkah was solemnised in the capital and was attended by cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Aqib Javed.