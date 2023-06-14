Search

Gold price declines by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

06:27 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Gold price declines by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices continued downward trend on third consecutive day of the running business week in line with decrease in its prices in the international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs2,500 to close at Rs219,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs2,143 to settle at Rs187,757, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $13 to settle at $1,948 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.

Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 14 June 2023 ] Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold rate per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580

Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.

