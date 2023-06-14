Gold price declines by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued downward trend on third consecutive day of the running business week in line with decrease in its prices in the international market.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs2,500 to close at Rs219,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs2,143 to settle at Rs187,757, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $13 to settle at $1,948 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.