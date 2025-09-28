Veteran Pak Army officer, scholar Lt. Gen. Sohail Jaafri passes away

LAHORE – Lt. Gen. retired Sohail Abbas Jaafri, a distinguished scholar and former commander of the Pakistan Medical Corps, passed away at his residence in Lahore.

Born in a Sadaat village in Haryana, Gen. Jaafri was 14 years old at the time of Pakistan’s independence. His career in the Pakistan Army saw him serve as a Lt. Col. in East Pakistan, where he was taken as a prisoner of war. During his imprisonment in Delhi, he devoted his time to studying thousands of books on Islam, including various translations of the Holy Quran and the sayings of the Holy Prophet SAW.

Jaafri is known for his scholarship and service, Lt. Gen and he earned deep respect within the armed forces and among the public. His funeral prayers were held at Nishat Colony Imam Bargah and were attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Qul for the late General will be held on Monday, September 29, at 1 p.m. at Nishat Imam Bargah.