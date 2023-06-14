Search

Hareem Shah storms the internet with latest dance videos

Maheen Khawaja 06:45 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Hareem Shah, the popular TikTok star known for her bold and controversial online presence, is once again making waves with her latest dance videos.

With each new update from Shah, social media users and keyboard warriors find themselves engrossed in speculation surrounding the enigmatic social media sensation's peculiar content.

Known for her captivating Instagram feed and knack for keeping her fans hooked, Shah has consistently delivered an enthralling mix of shopping sprees, PDA videos featuring her husband Bilal, and other attention-grabbing posts. This time, however, she has left netizens particularly intrigued with her latest videos, showcasing her dance moves somewhere out in Islamabad.

@hareemshah317 ♬ Originalton - Bõlly_Heãrt_25

@hareemshah317 ♬ original sound - ????????????????????????????????_????????????????????????

As the videos surfaced on her social media platforms, fans and critics alike were left captivated by Shah's graceful and energetic dance routine.

Earlier, Shah approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet. The controversy queen alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she used to live with who have recently been arrested and sent to jail.

TikToker Sundal Khattak sent to jail in Hareem Shah video leaks case

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

