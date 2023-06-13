TikToker Sundal Khattak sent to jail in Hareem Shah video leaks case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent controversial TikToker Sundal Khattak to jail on judicial remand, rejecting police request for her physical remand.

Media reports suggest that Federal Investigators presented Sandal Khattak before a local court in federal capital and requested for a five-day physical remand.

Khattak’s counsel opposed the physical remand, and following the conclusion of the arguments, the court turned down the physical remand’s request and sent the accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

FIA held Khattak on Monday after the court dismissed her bail in the case as Hareem Shah approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet.

The controversy queen alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she used to live with.

Earlier, both TikTokers were directed by authorities to attend a court hearing. After attending the court hearing, Sundal Khattak was detained by FIA right outside the premises of the court.