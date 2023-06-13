Search

Pakistan

TikToker Sundal Khattak sent to jail in Hareem Shah video leaks case

Web Desk 01:58 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
TikToker Sundal Khattak sent to jail in Hareem Shah video leaks case
Source: social media

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent controversial TikToker Sundal Khattak to jail on judicial remand, rejecting police request for her physical remand.

Media reports suggest that Federal Investigators presented Sandal Khattak before a local court in federal capital and requested for a five-day physical remand.

Khattak’s counsel opposed the physical remand, and following the conclusion of the arguments, the court turned down the physical remand’s request and sent the accused to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

FIA held Khattak on Monday after the court dismissed her bail in the case as Hareem Shah approached authorities after her private videos went viral on the internet.

The controversy queen alleged that her private videos were leaked by Sundal Khattak and Ayesha Naz, the friends she used to live with.

Earlier, both TikTokers were directed by authorities to attend a court hearing. After attending the court hearing, Sundal Khattak was detained by FIA right outside the premises of the court.

Who is this man with Hareem Shah in intimate pictures?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today

02:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested in Hareem Shah video leaks case

11:28 AM | 12 Jun, 2023

PTI chairman’s sister, brother-in-law booked in Layyah land scam case

02:34 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

PTI meltdown has shamed politics of loyalty and faith, says Arshad Malik video scandal character  

02:33 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

CM Murad Ali Shah presents Budget 2023-24 for Sindh

03:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Arshad Sharif's mother urges SC to investigate PTI leaders in journalist’s murder case

07:55 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sonya Hussyn sets internet on fire with new beach pictures

02:50 PM | 13 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 13 June, 2023

09:09 AM | 13 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.

During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.

On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.

All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 13 June 2023 ] : Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold price per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 222,800 PKR 2,615

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: