Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Tie the Knot in Hollywood Fairytale Wedding

LAHORE – Singer and actress Selena Gomez got hitched to music producer Benny Blanco in a glamorous ceremony straight out of a fairy tale. The couple celebrated their love in Santa Barbara County’s exclusive Hope Ranch, about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

This high-profile union blends Hollywood glamour, chart-topping talent, and love story years in making, leaving fans and celebrities alike swooning over newest power couple in music and entertainment.

The 33-year-old dazzled in stunning wedding gown, while Blanco, 37 born Benjamin Joseph Levin, looked sharp in a tuxedo. The newlyweds shared intimate moments captured in spectacular Instagram slideshow, captioned “9.27.25” and two white heart emojis. Blanco couldn’t hide his joy, commenting, “my wife in real life.”

The guest list of 170 read like a who’s who of entertainment and society. Taylor Swift, Gomez’s longtime best friend and pop superstar, was there to celebrate, along with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, socialite Paris Hilton, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Fashion fans were treated to show as well, with couple stepping out in custom Ralph Lauren wedding attire. Their romance, now officially sealed, has also been marked by artistic collaboration:

Blanco produced some of Gomez’s biggest hits, including “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness”, and the duo released a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, this past March.