Where to watch Pakistan vs India Asia Cup Final on Big Screens?

By News Desk
11:11 am | Sep 28, 2025
Where To Watch Pakistan Vs India Asia Cup Final On Big Screens

LAHORE – Pakistan and India are facing off in Asia Cup T20 final, and excitement is not only in Dubai but in South Asia as millions are waiting for blockbuster clash.

Two arch-rivals will battle it out for glory, and cricket fans across Sindh will not miss a single moment as provincial government stepped in to make sure thrill reaches every corner of the region.

Big screens have been installed in six major cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana, so fans can experience every boundary, six, and wicket live.

Sindh’s sport minister said nation’s eyes are on the Green Shirts today, and we want our citizens to feel the action as if they are in the stadium.

From Gulistan-e-Jauhar to the Chadha Complex, streets are buzzing with anticipation as fans gear up to cheer Pakistan on in this historic showdown.

Watch Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Online

In Pakistan

  • TV Broadcast: PTV Sports (Live)

  • Streaming Platforms:

    • Tamasha: Available on iOS, Android (Play Store), and Desktop/Web

    • Myco: Available on iOS, Android (Play Store), and Desktop/Web

International Coverage

Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Sony Sports Network Sony Liv app/website
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, TV-1 Dialog ViU app
Bangladesh Gazi TV Toffee, Tapmad
USA Willow TV
Australia Kayo Sports, Foxtel
UAE & MENA CricLife, CricLife Max StarzPlay
United Kingdom TNT Sports via Sky, BT, EE, Virgin Media discovery+ app
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital streaming

 

 

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

