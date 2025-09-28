Where to watch Pakistan vs India Asia Cup Final on Big Screens?

LAHORE – Pakistan and India are facing off in Asia Cup T20 final, and excitement is not only in Dubai but in South Asia as millions are waiting for blockbuster clash.

Two arch-rivals will battle it out for glory, and cricket fans across Sindh will not miss a single moment as provincial government stepped in to make sure thrill reaches every corner of the region.

Big screens have been installed in six major cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana, so fans can experience every boundary, six, and wicket live.

Sindh’s sport minister said nation’s eyes are on the Green Shirts today, and we want our citizens to feel the action as if they are in the stadium.

From Gulistan-e-Jauhar to the Chadha Complex, streets are buzzing with anticipation as fans gear up to cheer Pakistan on in this historic showdown.

Watch Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Online

In Pakistan

TV Broadcast: PTV Sports (Live)

Streaming Platforms: Tamasha: Available on iOS, Android (Play Store), and Desktop/Web Myco: Available on iOS, Android (Play Store), and Desktop/Web



International Coverage