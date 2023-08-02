Mehwish Hayat's latest pictures sends internet into frenzy

In the world of glitz and glamour, Mehwish Hayat shines like a star, stealing hearts at every turn. From making a dazzling appearance at Hollywood's Ms Marvel premiere to her grand return on the big screen with London Nahi Jaunga, Mehwish has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.

In a recent Instagram update, she delighted her followers with a stunning collection of photos showcasing her in a chic white tank top and a trendy boater hat.

With a playful caption that read "Hats on or Hats off? Can't decide.. ???? Should I rock hats more often ..?? ????"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Hayat's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan and LondonNahi Jaunga.