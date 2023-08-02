Dance video of Anju, the Indian woman who married Pakistani lover, goes viral

Anju's incredible journey, from arriving in Pakistan on a visit visa from Hart to converting to Islam and marrying a Pakistani youth, has caught the attention of people in both countries. A video of her dancing to an Indian song surfaced on Instagram, sparking curiosity and interest among viewers.

The heartwarming tale of Anju, a 35-year-old woman who left her home country India for Pakistan, has won the hearts of many Pakistanis. A special video was uploaded on a page dedicated to Anju and Nasrullah, showing local dignitaries generously rewarding the young woman. Notably, the owner of a large housing society gifted her a 10-marla plot, and she also received a significant amount of money to support her new life.

A delightful video of a girl twirling around happily and lip-syncing to a song has taken the internet by storm after being posted on Instagram. The mesmerizing clip captured her infectious joy.