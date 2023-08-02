First season of 'Fatima Jinnah' starring Sajal Aly to air on August 14

After much anticipation and a gripping 14-minute prologue release in 2022, the highly awaited web series "Fatima Jinnah: Sister | Revolutionist | Stateswoman," directed by Danial K Afzal, is finally set to release its first volume from the debut season on August 14.
This captivating series will depict the life of Madar-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) in three distinct eras: her 30s during the pre-partition era, her 50s during Independence, and her 70s in the post-partition era. Afzal has skillfully chosen talented actresses Sundus Farhan, Sajal Aly, and Samiya Mumtaz to portray Fatima Jinnah in these respective phases.
The first part, which unveils her journey as a sister and steadfast companion to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, will lay the foundation for the tumultuous and historic path ahead.
Intriguingly, the series will not solely focus on Fatima Jinnah but also feature appearances by several other significant historical figures, including Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Liaquat Ali Khan, Ruttie Jinnah, and Rana Liaquat Hussain, among others.
Danial Afzal's narrative for the web series draws inspiration from Reza Pirbhai's book on Madar-e-Millat, presenting a nuanced and human portrayal of Fatima Jinnah rather than an overtly patriotic or feel-good depiction.
With three seasons, each comprising 15 episodes, "Fatima Jinnah" promises to be an epic saga that goes beyond the expected, delving into the complexities of one of South Asia's most influential figures. The series will be available on the new digital medium, aur-digital, offering viewers an immersive and unforgettable experience.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
