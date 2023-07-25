What kind of man would Mehwish Hayat marry?

In the world of glitz and glamour, Mehwish Hayat shines like a star, stealing hearts at every turn. From making a dazzling appearance at Hollywood's Ms Marvel premiere to her grand return on the big screen with London Nahi Jaunga, Mehwish has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.

During a recent interview to promote their upcoming film, London Nahi Jaunga, Mehwish Hayat and her co-stars, Humayun Saeed and Gohar Rasheed, sat down for a fun-filled chat. As the conversation turned to Mehwish's preference for men, the mischievous Humayun already had the perfect quip in mind.

"Shadi ke liye isko gora chahiye (She wants a white guy for marriage)," Humayun hilariously interjected.

Amid laughter, Mehwish tried to clarify, "Gora ho, kalo ho, bus dilwala ho (The guy can be white or black, as long as he has a good heart)."

On the work front, Hayat's recent works include Teri Meri Kahaniyaan and Ms Marvel.