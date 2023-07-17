Search

LifestyleVideos

Mehwish Hayat shares candid moments from Wimbledon Open 2023

Noor Fatima 10:31 PM | 17 Jul, 2023
Mehwish Hayat shares candid moments from Wimbledon Open 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Mehwish Hayat turned out to be a true tennis fan. The 35-year-old star proved that she has the finest taste whether in clothes, films, or sports. While the Ms Marvel diva is quite occupied in her tiring schedule, she did not miss the "thrilling" tennis match at Wimbledon recently.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar diva shared a video of herself enjoying at the Wimbledon Open 2023 and seemingly reminiscing the US Open "a few years ago."

Taking inspiration from the historic win of the 20-year-old Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, Hayat reminded her fans that "there's always room for the unexpected. It's a powerful lesson that hard work, talent, and unyielding belief can lead to remarkable achievements."

"Throwback to an electrifying US Open finals from a few years ago when I was lucky enough to witness an unforgettable showdown between two tennis giants," Hayat wrote.

"It was a bit of déjà vu watching an equally thrilling Wimbledon final yesterday," she added.

Comparing life and sports and the power of hard work, the London Nahi Jaunga actress added, "The final reminded us that in sports, and in life, there's always room for the unexpected. It's a powerful lesson that hard work, talent, and unyielding belief can lead to remarkable achievements."

"Let's celebrate, Carlos Alcaraz, well-deserved victory and draw inspiration from his journey as we pursue our own dreams and face our own challenges," she noted.

On the flip side, the 20-year-old Spaniard defeating Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon men’s final, at the All England Club made history.

Alcaraz is the first player outside of the sport’s ‘big four’ — Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray — to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2002.

Mehwish Hayat has an important message for trolls and critics

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hania Aamir shares her Barbie inspired pictures on Instagram

10:06 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Sajal Aly shares "favourite" picture with her brother

09:42 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Muneeb Butt shares mind-blowing avatar transformation for 'Motia Sarkar'

10:59 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Advices and Experiences: Maulana Tariq Jamil shares two cents on divorce and parenting styles

03:12 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

"Marriages are risky," Sajal Aly gets candid about love and marriage

08:32 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

Haroon Shahid gets candid about the dark side of music industry

08:24 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sadia Danish becomes Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly's first female Deputy ...

10:36 PM | 17 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 17th July 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: