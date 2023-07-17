Mehwish Hayat shares candid moments from Wimbledon Open 2023

Lollywood actress Mehwish Hayat turned out to be a true tennis fan. The 35-year-old star proved that she has the finest taste whether in clothes, films, or sports. While the Ms Marvel diva is quite occupied in her tiring schedule, she did not miss the "thrilling" tennis match at Wimbledon recently.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar diva shared a video of herself enjoying at the Wimbledon Open 2023 and seemingly reminiscing the US Open "a few years ago."

Taking inspiration from the historic win of the 20-year-old Spaniard, Carlos Alcaraz, Hayat reminded her fans that "there's always room for the unexpected. It's a powerful lesson that hard work, talent, and unyielding belief can lead to remarkable achievements."

"Throwback to an electrifying US Open finals from a few years ago when I was lucky enough to witness an unforgettable showdown between two tennis giants," Hayat wrote.

"It was a bit of déjà vu watching an equally thrilling Wimbledon final yesterday," she added.

Comparing life and sports and the power of hard work, the London Nahi Jaunga actress added, "The final reminded us that in sports, and in life, there's always room for the unexpected. It's a powerful lesson that hard work, talent, and unyielding belief can lead to remarkable achievements."

"Let's celebrate, Carlos Alcaraz, well-deserved victory and draw inspiration from his journey as we pursue our own dreams and face our own challenges," she noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

On the flip side, the 20-year-old Spaniard defeating Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon men’s final, at the All England Club made history.

Alcaraz is the first player outside of the sport’s ‘big four’ — Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray — to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title since 2002.