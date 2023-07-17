Sadia Danish becomes Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly's first female Deputy Speaker

GILGIT - Without any resistance, Sadia Danish, the leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was elected as the first female deputy speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Monday.

Deputy Speaker Sadia Danish was sworn in by GB Assembly Speaker Advocate Nazir Ahmed.

The nomination papers for Sadia Danish to be elected as the deputy speaker were filed by the coalition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sadia Danish was elected without opposition to the position of Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly as the time for nominations passed.

No other member of the house submitted a nomination before the deadline.

The election of the PPP leader as Deputy Speaker represents the cooperation and support of the coalition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan.