Authorities invest Dh2.4 billion for Sharjah Airport expansion: Here's what will change

SHARJAH - Sharjah Airport is gearing up for a major overhaul which would permit it to handle 20 million passengers within a few years.

The facility recorded a 24.4 per cent year-on-year growth in traffic to seven million passengers in the first half of 2023 and is expected to welcome more tourists as the Covid restrictions have been lifted finally.

The airport expansion would cost Dh2.4 billion and would be completed by 2026. As far as the output is concerned, the expansion is aimed at enhancing service standards and boosting flight capacity.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates expect to attract more airline customers, particularly from markets in Europe and East Asia, and to handle more passengers means increasing the capacity of the facility.

In a statement, the airport stated that it managed to handle more than 70,000 tons of cargo, including 6,000 tons of sea-air cargo.

“These figures highlight the airport’s essential role in facilitating trade and logistics operations, further reinforcing its reputation as a reliable and efficient cargo hub in the region. Furthermore, the aircraft activity exhibited an upward trajectory, with a notable 14 per cent increase in flights, totalling over 46,900 flights during this period, in comparison to the same period last year,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, underlined that the achievements of the facility are aligned with the Authority’s strategy to solidify Sharjah Airport’s leading position and achieve sustainable growth in the aviation and cargo sectors.

“We are constantly extending Sharjah Airport’s network in order to deliver exceptional customer experiences in accordance with the best international standards. We are optimistic that the addition of more destinations will provide us with more travel and logistics opportunities,” he added.

As the expansion continues, the airport authority also announced the addition of six flight destinations and three air cargo destinations.

The new destinations include Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Ufa City and Samara City in Russia, Lar in Iran, Indore in India, and Bangkok in Thailand which will facilitate the tourists who had been bracing fro tourism to rebound.

The air cargo destinations, which have been newly included are Houston in the US, Kigali in Rwanda, and Nashik in India, Khaleej Times reported.

Sharjah International Airport is one of the major airports in the United Arab Emirates, located in the city of Sharjah. It serves as a hub for low-cost carriers and handles both domestic and international flights; the airport started its operations in 1977.