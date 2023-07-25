Additional SHO martyred in Khyber mosque blast

PESHAWAR – A police officer has embraced martyrdom in a suicide blast inside a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police told local media that the blast took place when a suicide bomber hid inside the mosque after he saw officials of the law enforcement agency.

KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan said that the suspect blew himself up during the search inside Ali Masjid in Gharuba area of tehsil Jamrud in which Additional Station House Officer) SHO) Adnan Afridi embraced martyrdom.

Rescue teams have reached the site, while the law enforcement forces agencies cordoned off the blast area.

Caretaker Minister of Religious Affairs and Information Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah condemned the suicide blast, saying that the sacrifices carried out by the police would not go in vain.

"The miscreants and the enemies of peace will be dealt with an iron fist," he added.

More to follow