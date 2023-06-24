Woman suicide bomber blows herself up in Turbat, policeman martyred

A policeman was martyred and a woman constable was injured in a suicide blast in the Turbat district of Balochistan on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner of Ketch district said a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on Commissioner Road in Turbat. A police vehicle was also damaged in the explosion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the Turbat blast and said it was an attempt to halt development in the province through terrorist activities.

“Terrorists will never succeed in achieving their objectives,” Bizenjo was quoted as saying in a statement. He said the Balochistan government will ensure welfare of people and end backwardness in the province.

“The determination and morale of the security forces cannot be shaken,” he added.