Is Punjab govt going to reopen Asia's largest opium factory in Lahore?

LAHORE – The interim Punjab government has decided to reopen an opium processing factory, which is said to Asia’s largest, in the provincial capital 13 years after its closure.

This opium processing unit is located in the Shadman area of Lahore and the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has decided to reopen it. The Excise and Taxation Department will look after administrative affairs of the factory and an excise and taxation officer will run the factory as a manager. Opium will be collected from different anti-narcotics agencies of the country and supplied to the opium processing unit. The first installment of 640kg opium will reach the company soon.

The Excise and Taxation Department says that A-category opium will be supplied to pharmaceutical companies on market rates and B-category opium will be destroyed since it is injurious to human health.