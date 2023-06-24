Search

Pakistan

Is Punjab govt going to reopen Asia's largest opium factory in Lahore?

Web Desk 09:27 PM | 24 Jun, 2023
Is Punjab govt going to reopen Asia's largest opium factory in Lahore?
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The interim Punjab government has decided to reopen an opium processing factory, which is said to Asia’s largest, in the provincial capital 13 years after its closure. 

This opium processing unit is located in the Shadman area of Lahore and the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has decided to reopen it. The Excise and Taxation Department will look after administrative affairs of the factory and an excise and taxation officer will run the factory as a manager. Opium will be collected from different anti-narcotics agencies of the country and supplied to the opium processing unit. The first installment of 640kg opium will reach the company soon.

The Excise and Taxation Department says that A-category opium will be supplied to pharmaceutical companies on market rates and B-category opium will be destroyed since it is injurious to human health.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

For how long dependents can receive pensions after death of govt employees, their spouses?

04:11 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan registers most expensive vehicle against Rs90lacs tax in Punjab

11:28 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Punjab announces four-day holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

10:45 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Pakistan leads South Asia in university rankings 2023

02:32 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Military courts case: Punjab govt submits incomplete report in SC

09:53 AM | 23 Jun, 2023

Imran Khan faces arrest in terrorism case as Lahore court issues warrant in May 9 violence case

05:33 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Is Punjab govt going to reopen Asia's largest opium factory in Lahore?

09:27 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 24, 2023

09:04 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 24, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317 320
UK Pound Sterling GBP 368 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.27 771.27
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.42 942.42
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.86 753.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,600 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

 Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: