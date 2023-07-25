Unity Foods holds beach cleaning activity under Plastic Free July global initiative

KARACHI - Unity Foods, a leading agro-products company, organized a beach cleaning activity at Seaview Beach, under the Plastic Free July global initiative first launched in July 2011.

Millions of people across the world take part every year in this initiative and Unity Foods participation has put Pakistan too on the initiative’s global map.

Members of the senior management team including Mr Salman Yousuf, Chief Marketing Officer, and Ms Nageen Fatima Rizvi, Head of Corporate Communications, led a team of over 70 employees of the company and their children in the activity, which aimed at raising awareness of the alarming threat that plastic pollution.

As a company that is in the primary business of supporting Pakistan’s food security infrastructure, Unity Foods Limited, continually takes up initiatives that bring holistic benefits to local communities, landscapes, and social causes.

The beach cleaning activity involved both employees and their children, as it also aimed at educating the future generation about the importance of countering plastic pollution, through an experiential activity.