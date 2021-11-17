For the first time, 4 teams represent Pakistan at the biggest esports tournament of Asia in 2021

Hotshot - The 1st seed of Pakistan is on the verge of making history as the most successful esports Pakistan team ever.

10:24 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
For the first time, 4 teams represent Pakistan at the biggest esports tournament of Asia in 2021
Share

After FFPL II Grand Final, in the biggest esports tournament ever in Pakistan hosted in Karachi, top four professional esports teams have been qualified to represent Pakistan at Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 (FFAC).

FFAC is Asia's largest international tournament at the end of 2021, replacing FFWS with a total prize pool of 400,000 USD (approximate 69M PKR). The tournament has the participation of 7 strongest regions in Asia including: Pakistan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, MCP (Malaysia - Cambodia - Philippines).

Hotshot as the champion FFPL II will qualify FFAC Finals will take place at 3PM on 28.11. The 1st seed of Pakistan is on the verge of making history as the most successful esports Pakistan team ever.

The rest 3 teams, House Of Blood, Five Mutants and NoChance have to compete from Play-ins round for the last 5 ticket to the Final.

Nochance and Five Mutants in Group A - Play-ins taking place at 3PM 20.11. House Of Blood in Group B - Play-ins taking place at the same time on 21.11

In which House Of Blood - The most favorite team is waiting for fans to create a miracle to reach the final of FFAC.

FFAC 2021 will be broadcast on official channels of Free Fire Esports Pakistan:

Youtube: Free Fire Esports Pakistan

Facebook: Free Fire Esports Pakistan

Esports website: https://esports.ff.garena.pk/

Viewing Party website: https://ffac.ff.garena.pk/

More From This Category
Usman Ghani - the Vigilant Prosperous Digital ...
01:17 PM | 17 Nov, 2021
vivo Y21 delivers strong performance in a trendy ...
12:27 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
WhatsApp rolls out new feature to help users ...
10:16 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Free Fire Campus Challenge
06:52 PM | 16 Nov, 2021
Mexico City tops the list for most free Wi-Fi ...
10:55 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
TEVTA goes digital, launches new website ...
08:57 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabir to collaborate for an upcoming project
06:16 PM | 17 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr