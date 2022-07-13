State of emergency declared as Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa flees to Maldives
Share
COLOMBO – Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives early Wednesday, hours before he was scheduled to resign from the office due to mounting public against ruling Rajapaksa family over worst economic crisis in the Island nation.
Following his escape, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency in the country as the acting president.
The embattled president officially announced at the weekend that he will step down on Wednesday (July 13) and clear the way for transition as the election for new president is scheduled to be held on July 20.
Rajapaksa, who took refuge at the Trincomalee naval base after fleeing the presidential palace on July 9 after protesters stormed his residence, was accompanied by his wife and a bodyguard on an Antonov-32 military aircraft.
Despite enjoying immunity from being arrested, he fled the country due to fears of his detention following the change in the power corridors.
Reports said that Rajapaksa was shifted to undisclosed location under police escort after he reached the Maldives.
Earlier, attempts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and 15 of his close family and aides to leave the country in chaos have failed due to procedural issues.
A representative from the country’s aviation department has confirmed that Rajapaksa and his delegation were initially due to travel on Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL225 to Dubai, but immigration officers insisted that all members of the president’s close family and aides turn up at the immigration counter at Bandaranaike airport to get their passports stamped.
Security considerations are preventing the president and his close family from appearing at the public immigration counters, police and airport security officials have told this outlet.
Ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa stopped from ... 01:22 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
COLOMBO – An attempt of Sri Lanka's former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa to flee the country was foiled as ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of $44 billion merger deal01:16 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan loses third spot to India in latest ODI rankings12:49 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- ‘Sea Guardians-2’: Pakistan, China navies hold live-fire drill ...12:10 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- State of emergency declared as Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa flees ...11:48 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistani cinemas see some hit movies on Eidul Adha09:51 AM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Anushka Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day07:46 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- TikTok star Dolly's new dance video goes viral06:12 PM | 12 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022