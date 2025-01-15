Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

First in History: South Korean President Yoon arrested after failed Martial Law attempt

SEOUL – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol becomes the first South Korean leader to be arrested after the failed Martial Law attempt that was blocked by country’s lawmakers, and masses.

The country saw the arrest of the first-ever president under criminal charges. The development comes amid a dramatic escalation in political turmoil that has gripped the nation since Yoon declared martial law last month.

The 64-year-old was detained after the massive standoff. Earlier this week, cops attempted to serve a court-issued detention warrant, but Yoon dodged it. The arrest was made with a larger force, including police officers carrying ladders to scale barricades surrounding Yoon’s residence.

Experts predicted hard times for President Yeol who will undergo questioning over his controversial martial law decree. He has been accused of using the military’s back to seize the legislature and detain political opponents.

The political crisis in the country of 51 million deepened with a recent investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s actions, as the Constitutional Court deliberates the impeachment vote’s legitimacy. A decision on his potential removal from office could have significant implications for the country’s leadership.

South Korean Parliament overturns Martial Law amid mid-night protests

