Tanzania hit by mysterious virus outbreak, 8 Dead as WHO issues warning

DODOMA – World Health Organization (WHO) warned of potential Marburg Virus spread after outbreak in East African nation of Tanzania.

The virus spread sent shockwaves in the African region after eight deaths were reported from hemorrhagic fever, that share symptoms with Ebola. The health agency raised concerns about the high risk of further transmission within the country and neighboring regions.

As virus is not easily transmitted, WHO said there is a risk of spread through travel. The global risk is said to be low with no confirmed international spread yet, but surveillance is must to curb the spread.

WHO D.G Tedros Ghebreyesus said several cases have been reported so far, including eight suspected death. He sounds alarm that more cases are likely to emerge. WHO Officials vowed all out support to Tanzanian government and local communities affected by the outbreak.

Kagera region is said to be hotspot for the virus where Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) was first detected last year, with a previous outbreak resulting in nine cases and six deaths.

Marburg Virus

The virus is contagious virus, with high mortality rate, the symptoms include rash, fever, bleeding, and multiple organ failure.

WHO assessed risk of further spread as “high” due to several factors, including the high fatality rate, an unknown source of the outbreak, and the spread of cases across multiple districts.

Amid the worrisome development, officials urged African nation to be prepared for more cases but clarified that no travel or trade restrictions are currently advised.

