'FATTAH' – Iran unveils first hypersonic missile

TEHRAN – Iran has unveiled its locally-produced hypersonic missile, “Fattah,” on Tuesday, an official Iranian news agency reported.

The modern missile was unveiled during a ceremony, which was attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday morning.

The missile is the latest achievement of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force (IRGCASF).

“Due to having great tactical capabilities, Fattah can fly at very high speeds and perform various maneuvers in and out of earth’s atmosphere,” read IRNA’s report.

Fattah has a range of 1,400 kilometers and it can hit the target at a speed of mach 13 to 15, it added.

With the launch of the missile, Iran has joined only a handful of countries, including the US, China, Russia and North Korea have mastered the technology to produce hypersonic missiles.

In late May, IRGCASF's Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh had said Iran's new missile will mark the launch of a new generation of missiles in the country.