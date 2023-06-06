Lahore bans burning of plastic waste, stubble to curb pollution

LAHORE – The city administration has imposed a ban on burning of stubble, plastic waste and other waste material in the Punjab capital.

The administration has imposed Section 144 across the city to curb pollution under its anti-smog plan. A notification issued by the government said there was a complete ban on burning of polythene bags, rubber, plastic and leather.

It also said that smoke emitting vehicles and factories involved in pollution will be monitored strictly. It said action will be taken against those brick-kilns which are not using the zig-zag technology.

Data shared by the World of Statistics, a handle on Twitter, shows Lahore as the most polluted city in the world following by Hotan, Chin and Bhiwadi in India.