Islamabad, Karachi named world’s least expensive cities, shows latest ranking

Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad and southern port city of Karachi have been ranked least expensive cities in the world, according to a survey compiled by an international firm named Mercer.
“Hong Kong once again tops our Cost of Living City Ranking. It is followed by Singapore, which jumped up six positions since last year, pushing Zurich to spot number three. The least expensive locations in the ranking include Havana, which dropped 83 spots, due in part to strong currency devaluations mid last-year, and two cities in Pakistan — Karachi and Islamabad,” the company said in its blog.
It said the key factors that have shaped the world’s economy in 2022 will continue to exert an influence into 2023. More than a year after the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the emergence of more contagious COVID-19 variants, many economies are still absorbing the shocks produced by these events.
This year, only two out of 10 of the most expensive cities for international assignees to live in are located in Asia, compared to four last year. However, these cities top the ranking, with Hong Kong ranked first, followed by Singapore (2). The two least expensive locations in the world are also Asian cities — Karachi (226) and Islamabad (227).
The global top ten includes five European cities and four of those are in Switzerland, with the fifth being Copenhagen. Other most expensive cities in the region include London, Vienna, Amsterdam, Prague (up 27 spots in the global ranking since last year) and Helsinki.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.5
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.82
|766.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.03
|41.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.2
|934.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
