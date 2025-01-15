Pakistan announces New Petrol, Diesel Prices today for Jan 2025; Here’s what to expect

KARACHI – The federal government is set to announce New Petrol, and Diesel prices today on Wednesday for the second half of January 2025 amid changes in global oil prices.

Reports in local media said prices of petrol, diesel and other fuel products are slated to move up to R5-6 per litre from January 16 as oil prices are at a four-month high with Brent crude trading at over $81 per barrel.

Petrol’s current price stands at Rs252.66 and it is expected to hit around Rs257 while diesel price will hit around Rs260. These tweaks are being linked to surge in global oil prices after US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats of strict sanctions on Russian oil and energy exports.

The price surge estimates come after slight increases in international prices of petrol and diesel in past fortnight, with the ex-refinery cost of kerosene also rising. The premiums for petrol and diesel imports remained stable, and the exchange rate held steady during this period.

The new calculations suggest surge of Rs5.50-6.50 per litre in petrol, Rs2-2.50 in diesel, and Rs4 in kerosene for next fortnight.

Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan

Fuel prod. price Petrol 252.66 High-Speed Diesel 258.34

With expected changes, Pakistanis brace for massive hikes as price could dent households, especially middle and lower-middle-income groups, while surge in Diesel will affect heavy transport and agricultural machinery.