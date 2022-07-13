‘Sea Guardians-2’: Pakistan, China navies hold live-fire drill off Shanghai

BEIJING – Naval forces of Pakistan and China have commenced a live-fire drill off Shanghai as part of a four-day joint maritime exercise, Sea Guardians-2.

The live-fire drill, which comes following the culmination of the exchange phase on shore, will feature the participation of both countries’ Type 054A frigates for the first time in the history of joint naval exercise.

Warships participating in the Sea Guardians-2 joint maritime drill, including the Type 054A guided missile frigate Xiangtan and Type 056A guided missile corvette Shuozhou from the PLA Navy and the Type 054A/P guided missile frigate Taimur from the Pakistan Navy, left port on Tuesday for the live-fire phase of the exercise, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said in a press release.

During the two-day live-fire phase, the vessels will conduct training courses including communications, joint missile and main gun attacks against maritime targets, anti-aircraft shooting with close-in weapons system, joint replenishment, joint tactical maneuvering, joint anti-submarine warfare, air defense and anti-missile, as well as joint support on damaged vessels, it said.

Last month, China delivered the second of four powerful Type 054A/P frigates to the Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy Ship TAIMUR was commissioned at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China. Head of Pakistan Navy Mission at China Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh had graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The first 054 A/P Frigate -- PNS TUGHRIL -- joined Pakistani fleet in January 2022, while another two frigates of same class are presently under construction at China.

PNS TAIMUR is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons and sensors, latest combat management and electronic warfare system to fight under multi-threat environment.