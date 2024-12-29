Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

IBA Sukkur University’s Assistant Controller found dead at home

SUKKAR – Assistant Controller of IBA University Sukkur, Ishtiaq Memon, was found dead at his residence.

His two sisters were also discovered unconscious at the scene. Concerned relatives broke into the house after repeated calls went unanswered.

According to hospital sources, the condition of Ishtiaq Memon’s sisters is critical. Preliminary indications suggest that the siblings may have consumed something toxic.

Relatives stated that the three siblings lived alone in the house. A post-mortem was conducted on Ishtiaq Memon at Sukkur Civil Hospital, but the report is yet to be released.

SSP Amjad Sheikh confirmed that authorities are investigating the incident, and the situation will become clearer after the post-mortem report is available.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

