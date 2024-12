QUETTA – Two separate firing incidents claimed the lives of four people, including two brothers in Balochistan.

According to Levies, a violent clash between two groups in Pishin’s Killi Alizai led to the fatal shooting of two brothers. The bodies were moved to the hospital for legal formalities, and their home plunged into mourning over the tragic loss.

In another incident in the Sanjawi area, a clash between two groups resulted in the death of two individuals due to gunfire.