Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates for 30 December 2024

KARACHI — Gold rate is Rs273,200 per tola on December 30, 2024 Monday, and the price of 10 grams is Rs234,225.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,775 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Latest Gold Rates Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs273,200
|10 Grams
|Rs234,225
Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Islamabad
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Lahore
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Multan
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
|Peshawar
|Rs273,200
|Rs234,225
