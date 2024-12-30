Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 December 2024

Pakistani Rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham remains stable on December 30, 2024 in the open market.

On Monday, 1 USD is 277.9 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 287.4 PKR, 1 British Pound is 348.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.8 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.4 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.9 for buying and 279.6 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 278.27.