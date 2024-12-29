Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab CM Maryam launches Livestock Card for rural women

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a Rs2 billion package for rural women, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the CM Livestock Card to open doors for dignified employment and economic independence.

The record package aims to benefit 11,000 rural women across 12 districts.

Under this initiative, rural women will receive free cows and buffaloes for rearing and earning livelihoods. The CM Livestock Project has been launched in Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Women in the villages of Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Adu will also receive free cows and buffaloes. These women will be able to raise livestock and earn a dignified income.

With the CM Livestock Card, 80,000 livestock farmers will be able to avail interest-free loans of PKR 27,000 per animal. They can also purchase feed, mineral mixtures, and silage up to PKR 270,000 from registered dealers across Punjab.

Farmers will be able to purchase feed, etc., in equal installments over four months, and the card will help prepare 400,000 animals for meat export.

To ease animal care, the Animal Identity Traceability System has been implemented. A helpline and online registration services are available for farmers. Free deworming, free insemination services, and feed and silage quality testing will also be provided.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the journey of progress has begun and that every rural woman deserves prosperity. Chief Minister Punjab also assured full support to livestock farmers, stating that increasing milk and meat production will boost local needs as well as exports.

Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

