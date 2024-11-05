Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

First National Sex Offenders Register launched in Pakistan to curb sexual violence

First National Sex Offenders Register Launched In Pakistan To Curb Sexual Violence

ISLAMABAD –A new National Sex Offenders Register has been introduced in Pakistan to track convicted offenders in latest bid to curb sex-related offences.

Sexual violence in South Asian nation remains a menace as the country saw countless honor-based violence, child sexual abuse, and harassment in public spaces, and the now government is aiming for better handling of cases by keeping record of offenders.

In latest initiative to curb sexual violence, the federal government launched first-ever National Sex Offenders Register in collaboration with Ministry of Law and Justice, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), and the National Police Bureau.

Sex offender register was created under the framework of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, and Nadra will be responsible for compiling and maintaining the register, which was developed in accordance with rules notified in September 2023 by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Key features of register include tracking convicted sex offenders, requiring them to notify authorities of any changes to their personal information, including name, address, and travel plans.

Pakistan Anti-Rape Special Committee members emphasised the significance of protecting survivors from further harm and stigma, calling for comprehensive data collection and monitoring across all districts to ensure effective oversight and accountability.

This new initiative represents significant step forward in Pakistan’s commitment to improving public safety, preventing sexual violence, and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement to track and manage sex offenders.

Search