Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Increases By Rs1800 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered upward trend on opening day of the new business week amid rising global prices on Monday

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs700 to settle at Rs283,700.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram also increased by Rs60 to reach Rs243,227.

The bullion rate in international market surged by $7 as the precious commodity was traded at $2,742 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola while price of 10-gram is available for Rs2,940.67.

On Saturday, gold prices registered downward trend for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan.

The per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs283,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,457 to reach Rs242,627.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.25 278.75
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

