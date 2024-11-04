Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered upward trend on opening day of the new business week amid rising global prices on Monday

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs700 to settle at Rs283,700.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram also increased by Rs60 to reach Rs243,227.

The bullion rate in international market surged by $7 as the precious commodity was traded at $2,742 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola while price of 10-gram is available for Rs2,940.67.

On Saturday, gold prices registered downward trend for third consecutive day in domestic market of Pakistan.

The per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs283,000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs1,457 to reach Rs242,627.