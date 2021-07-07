Modi inducts 36 new ministers in his biggest cabinet reshuffle
Share
NEW DELHI – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inducted 36 new ministers into his cabinet in the biggest reshuffle since he came to power in 2014.
Twelve Indian ministers, including the health, the environment, IT and education ministers, resigned ahead of the reshuffle to make way for new colleagues.
With the latest induction, PM Modi’s cabinet will swell to 77 ministers from the previous 52.
The decision comes as the BJP is gearing up for elections in in key states, including Uttar Pardesh, a crucial battleground for the ruling party.
The reshuffling also coincided with the criticism facing the government for his poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second wave of pandemic proved devastating for the country as it claimed lives of thousands of people.
Among those who took oath on Wednesday are Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former opposition leader , Sarbananda Sonowal, former chief minister of Assam, and a former Congress leader.
7,000 women were sexually abused during Indian ... 10:41 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Elections in West Bengal, a state in eastern India, proved horrific for women as at least 7,000 incidents of ...
- Pakistan achieves ‘highest’ power production in history10:12 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
-
- Pakistan Army chief meets top defence leadership on two-day visit to ...09:29 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Modi inducts 36 new ministers in his biggest cabinet reshuffle09:01 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- First-ever public school for transgender community opens in Multan08:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
-
- Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's demise05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan just removed all of his Instagram posts04:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021