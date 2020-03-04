Coronavirus: WB pledges $12bn in emergency aid for developing countries
11:21 AM | 4 Mar, 2020
Coronavirus: WB pledges $12bn in emergency aid for developing countries
WASHINGTON - The World Bank (WB) has announced 12 billion US dollars emergency aid for developing countries to counter coronavirus outbreak as the deadly virus has hit more than 70 countries around the world.

According to World Bank Group President David Malpass, the emergency package includes low-cost loans, grants and technical assistance, adding that it would priorities the poorest and most at-risk countries in distributing aid to counter the effects of the virus.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a global shortage of protective equipment to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

WHO asked companies and governments to increase production by 40 percent as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases on the China mainland has now reached 80,270 after the Chinese National Health Commission has reported 119 new confirmed cases.

In the United States (US), the cases mounted up to 100 and the death toll raised to 9.

