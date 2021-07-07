Asim Azhar's clarification regarding engagement rumours make fans suspicious
Web Desk
09:43 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Asim Azhar's clarification regarding engagement rumours make fans suspicious
Share

Ghalat Fehmi crooner Asim Azhar has stepped forward as he clears the air regarding his engagement rumours to fashion model Merub Ali that had left the internet in chaos.

Addressing and rubbishing the speculations, he highlights that the floating screenshot of a chat with a fan is absolutely 'fake' but doesn't clearly snubs the engagement reports

Further, the Yaad singer turned to his social media handle to break his silence on the controversy associated with him.

"Dear fans, The screenshot floating around of my chat with a fan is FAKE. I request all to not spread it any further. Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always. I love you guys, Asim"

Earlier, rumours were rife that Asim and Merub had a ‘secret’ engagement. However, his followers are still not satisfied since Asim just rubbished the screenshot but did not address the major controversy directly.

As for the notorious screenshot, it is a picture of Asim’s alleged DM to a ‘fan’ in which he says, “Hi, please don’t post such things which can affect my family and friends. Whatever you are posting about me and Merub is not true. She is a really good family friend of mine and I consider her like my sister.”

Further, he allegedly adds: “And I request you to please remove the post portraying wrong messages about me and Meerub. Thank you to each and every one of you for supporting me throughout.”

Are Asim Azhar and Merub Ali engaged now? 05:35 PM | 6 Jul, 2021

The rumour mill is abuzz with speculations that Pakistani rockstar Asim Azhar and fashion model Merub Ali are ...

More From This Category
Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours ...
06:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Jeff Bezos becomes the richest person in 'modern ...
05:53 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Here's what Saira Banu said after Dilip Kumar's ...
05:28 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Feroze Khan just removed all of his Instagram ...
04:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Hareem Shah's honeymoon videos take the internet ...
03:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah flaunts her ultra glam look in latest ...
03:21 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai
06:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr