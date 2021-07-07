Pakistan achieves ‘highest’ power production in history

10:12 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Energy Minister Hammad Azhar had said that Pakistan achieved the highest generation of electricity in the country's history at 24,284MW on Wednesday.

The announcement comes at a time when the ruling PTI is under fire political rivals and public over power outage amid sweltering heat.

"Highest demand & supply of power in the history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284MW. It reflects not just higher demand & generation but also increased transmission capacity," Hammad wrote in a Twitter post.

He said that in contrast, the highest generation and transmission achieved before the PTI govt was in July 2018 at 20,811MW.

"This new record has been set despite the fact that Pakistan's biggest dam, Tarbela, is producing just 25% of its output this year during peak season," he said in another tweet.

“With our system reaching the limits of transmission capacity whilst generation capacity keeps growing, I have asked the power ministry and NTDC to note all transmission bottlenecks causing tripping. By next summer InshAllah we shall be targeting to remove most,” he added.

In June, the National Electric Power Regulator Authority took action after prolonged outages drew massive criticism from the public.

