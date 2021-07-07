Zahoor Ahmed Agha appointed new governor of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Zahoor Ahmed Agha as the new governor of Balochistan after the former governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai resigned from the post.

A notification issued from the President office said that Yasinzai’s resignation has been accepted and appointed Agha as his replacement.

Earlier today, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

Back in May, a letter surfaced in which Prime Minister Imran Khan had demanded resignation from the Balochistan governor.

In his letter, the premier wrote that he wanted to meet the governor in person but could not do so due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been a pleasure [working] with you, striving for the creation of a welfare state, and especially looking after the people of the province of Balochistan," the premier wrote in the letter.

"However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness are needed at this juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan."

"Above in view, I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign.

"This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance. It is just that the transformed political challenges Pakistan faces at present require, I believe, a change."

President Arif Alvi had appointed him as governor of the country’s largest province in terms of area in October 2018.