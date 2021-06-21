CCI approves National Electricity Policy 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Common Interests has unanimously approved National Electricity Policy 2021, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced on Monday.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood Khan in Islamabad, Azhar said the new electricity policy will be effective for ten years and new projects will get approval in a transparent manner under the policy.

Council of Common Interests has unanimously passed National Electricity Policy. This policy is focused on power expansion on a competitive, least cost and transparent basis. Had we put in place a policy like this 15 years ago, we would not have a troubled power sector today. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) June 21, 2021

In the light of new electricity policy, he added, the policies for sub sectors will be devised. With the help of new policy, Hammad further said, people will get low price and environment friendly electricity.

Moreover, one hundred billion rupees have been allocated to improve transmission system.