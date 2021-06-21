Experts want Gujrat sewerage system redesigned to meet needs for 50 years

GUJRAT – The sewerage system of the city's troubled areas should be redesigned keeping in view the needs of the next 30 to 50 years and urbanisation and expansion trends. Faulty sewerage lines should be fixed to save the city from urban flooding.

This was the consensus among the participants in a workshop held at the District Government Complex on Saturday with PML-Q leader MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi in the chair, says a report published in daily Dawn.

Gujrat Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Amir Shahzad Kang, senior officers and engineers of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PH&ED), highways department, Gujrat Municipal Corporation and Rescue 1122 were among the participants.

Elahi told the meeting that he had got Rs800 million allocated from the Punjab government to resolve the issue of faulty sewerage and drainage system of Gujrat. He said that a comprehensive plan should be prepared keeping in view the needs of the next 50 years.

A senior director of the PH&ED said that two plans had been chalked out to use the funds; one such plan should be executed on Rehman Shaheed Road and Jalalpur Jattan Road from Servis Mor to Boley storm water channel and the other in areas between Sargodha Road and Shadiwal Road.

He said the schemes had been proposed as per the data of population growth and water discharge for the next 25 years.

Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Qazi Qamar Zeeshan and superintending engineer Muhammad Muslim identified the troubled area of the Prince Chowk where sewage would often accumulate and called for fixing the problem.

Later, engineers of the highways, buildings and industries departments also briefed the meeting participants about the recently approved projects under the Gujrat package.