Watch: PM Imran Khan goes on driving spree in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan drove around different areas of the federal capital Islamabad on Monday.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close aide of the prime minister, tweeted a video of Khan behind the wheel, driving around different areas of the capital.

The senator said the prime minister visited the Rairhi Baans Market, which has been set up at G-10 Markaz under the Ehsaas Programme.

A video of the visit was shared on social media via PTI accounts.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا اسلام آباد ریڑھی بان مارکیٹ کا دورہ۔



وزیر اعظم نے خود گاڑی چلاتے ہوئے جائزہ لیا pic.twitter.com/HcIFZDWz8z — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 21, 2021

Last month, the premier visited several areas of Islamabad without protocol. He was accompanied by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ahmed Ali.

A video of the visit was posted on Twitter by Prime Minister's Office, in which he could be seen driving a car on the streets of Islamabad. He could also be seen stopping at a signal to let other cars pass first.

During his visit, Khan reviewed the Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project, Ramazan Sasta Bazaar and several other projects. He spoke to different vendors and got their feedback. He instructed them to follow the coronavirus SOPs. He visited Argentina Park, Trail 5, Marghazar, and Margalla Road.